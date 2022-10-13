Worthy winners from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and Suffolk Trading Standards have been recognised at an awards ceremony last night.

The Fire Awards, which honours the bravery and commitment of those looking after Suffolk communities, made a comeback after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Over 50 awards were handed out, including those for outstanding service, as well as acknowledgement for some of the newest recruits during the presentation at Ipswich East Fire Station.

Firefighters from Newmarket and Mildenhall fire stations received the Miles Hammond Trophy for their response after a road collision earlier in the year which saw them work tirelessly to prevent a person badly injured and trapped in a vehicle from having their legs amputated.

Station manager Darren Cooper and the LEJOG team were awarded the Derek Northey Trophy for their Land’s End to John O’Groats cycle ride in which they raised over £54,000 for The Fire Fighters Charity and raised awareness of mental health support.

Suffolk Trading Standards also received a Certificate of Merit from the High Sheriff of Suffolk, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, for its ongoing efforts to slow the spread of Avian Influenza and protect the county's birds.

Inspiring individuals from across public protection were recognised including Holbrook firefighter Charlotte Bird who won Recruit of the Year. She was awarded the prestigious Silver Axe for her dedication to completing the ‘Approved to Ride’ training last year despite illness.

Neil Elmy, fleet and equipment manager, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his service of over 20 years. During his time he had overseen the design, delivery, and procurement of all 150 vehicles within Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service’s modern fleet.

Watch manager Brian Stringer also received this award in acknowledgement of his 34 years working as a firefighter in west Suffolk, which has been brought to a premature end following a terminal illness diagnosis.

Jon Lacey, chief fire officer for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Our Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service Awards Ceremony provides a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the lifesaving work carried out in our county on a daily basis, with each and every winner being fully deserving of praise and appreciation for their selflessness, resilience, bravery, and commitment.

“I am incredibly proud to be chief fire officer of such an outstanding service, in which everyone plays an important role in making a difference to our communities.”

Cllr Andrew Reid, cabinet member for public health and public protection, added: "It is an honour to be able to present awards to the people dedicated to protecting Suffolk, some of whom have been with Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service or Trading Standards for over 30 years.

“Their efforts cannot be underestimated, nor can the support of their loved ones, who also rightly received recognition last night for their invaluable encouragement, patience and understanding."

The evening concluded with the presentation of Her Majesty The Queen’s Long Service and Good Conduct Medals and Clasps by Clare, Countess of Euston, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Suffolk.