A restaurant in Suffolk has achieved four Rosettes for culinary excellence from the respected AA Restaurant Guide, placing it among the top restaurants in the UK.

The accolade puts the Upstairs at the Mill restaurant at Tuddenham Mill in the top 2.5% of restaurants in the country.

It is the first restaurant in the county to have achieved four rosettes.

The AA gives four rosettes to restaurants whose cooking demands 'national recognition'. It makes the decision following one or more unannounced visit by an inspector.

Chef Patron Lee Bye said: "This accolade is recognition of the talent, creativity and commitment of an amazing team here at Tuddenham Mill. I could not be prouder to call them my colleagues.

"It is a career highlight for me personally, too.

"To win this accolade after the most challenging 18 months ever for the hospitality industry makes it even more meaningful, and to bring four Rosettes to Suffolk for the first time is incredible. It also shines a light on the county’s dedicated farmers, fishermen and makers.”

The 21-bedroom hotel, near Newmarket, offers evening diners a five or seven-course tasting menu in Upstairs at the Mill restaurant, with prices starting from £49. Typical dishes include Methwold roe deer, Baron Bigod potato purée and Felixstowe gilt head bream.

Stephen Jones, a restaurant inspector for the AA, said that the restaurant offered 'pin-sharp, modern British cuisine'.

“These restaurants exhibit intense ambition, a passion for excellence, superb technical skills, and remarkable consistency. They will combine appreciation of culinary traditions with a passionate desire for further exploration and improvement,” the AA states.

