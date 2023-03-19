Mildenhall Police arrest two suspected drink-drivers including one who 'dangerously pulled out' on A11 infront of officers
Published: 11:17, 19 March 2023
| Updated: 11:18, 19 March 2023
Two suspected drink-drivers were arrested overnight in the Mildenhall area.
In a Mildenhall Police tweet this morning, a spokesman said the first arrest was made after the manner of driving caused suspicion.
They said the driver blew 62ugs and 55ugs in custody.
The second incident on the A11 saw the driver 'dangerously pull out' infront of police, who had to 'slam the brakes on'.
The spokesman added that the driver blew 89ugs and 88ugs in custody.