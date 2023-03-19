Two suspected drink-drivers were arrested overnight in the Mildenhall area.

In a Mildenhall Police tweet this morning, a spokesman said the first arrest was made after the manner of driving caused suspicion.

They said the driver blew 62ugs and 55ugs in custody.

#NRT5 arrested 2 for drink drive overnight. Ones manner of driving caused suspicion in #Kentford Road = 62ugs Custody = 55ugs



2nd chose the wrong vehicle to dangerously pull out on, on the #A11 causing officers to slam the breaks on

Road = 89ugs Custody = 88ugs#Fatal4 #988 #307 pic.twitter.com/Bnluntc5fV — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) March 19, 2023

The second incident on the A11 saw the driver 'dangerously pull out' infront of police, who had to 'slam the brakes on'.

The spokesman added that the driver blew 89ugs and 88ugs in custody.