A takeaway business has said it will be closed until further notice following a fire last night.

Firefighters extinguished a blaze at Bella Pizza, in High Street, Mildenhall, which spread to a first floor flat.

A message to customers on its website said: "We are grateful that nobody was hurt, but we will need some time to refurbish the shop and ensure that everything is safe.

The fire at Bella Pizza in Mildenhall spread to a flat. Picture: Brandon Fire Station

"We are working hard to get back up and running as soon as possible, and we will keep you updated on our progress.

"In the meantime, we appreciate your understanding and support during this difficult time.

"We can't wait to serve you again soon."

Mildenhall High Street was shut due to the fire. Picture: Mildenhall Police

The High Street was shut last night after Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 7.37pm.

Four crews from Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket attended and the incident was dealt with by 12.23am.

A spokesman said the fire involved the extraction unit at the takeaway.

The blaze on the ground floor had spread to a first floor flat.

Crews used breathing equipment, hose reels jets and small hand tools to find and extinguish the fire.

The ambulance service was also called.

At 2.29am, a police spokesman said the road had re-opened.