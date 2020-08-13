Mildenhall Town boss Ricky Cornish believes he now has competition all over the pitch after landing the signature of versatile former Bury Town forward Tanner Call.

The nippy attacker joins Hall from Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division rivals Thetford Town, having also had spells at Debenham LC and Walsham-le-Willows.

He becomes the club’s third signing of the summer, following on from the additions of former Newmarket Town and Ely City midfielder Jamie Thurlbourne and Felixstowe & Walton United goalkeeper Danny Crump.

New Mildenhall signing Tanner Call celebrates scoring for Bury Town against AFC Sudbury in April, 2019Picture: Neil Dady

On bringing in Call, who scored 10 goals in 17 appearances to lead Thetford away from the potential relegation spot before 2019/20 was abandoned due to Covid-19, Cornish said: “He has been training with us for a week and has looked really, really sharp.

“He has played a couple of games and he just adds to us a little bit as he is mobile and has experience.

“There is competition all over the pitch for us now and for me we are in a situation where I want us to be pushing for the higher reaches of the Thurlow Nunn. With the squad we have got I don’t see why we won’t be.”

Tanner Call played for Thetford Town last seasonPicture: Mecha Morton

Following relegation, Hall were eighth in their first campaign back at Step 5 level, before the season was terminated in mid-March and null and voided by the FA.

A sluggish start had left them playing catch-up to break into the top half. But Cornish is confident with the series of pre-season games he has lined up they can hit the ground running this time around.

Following games against Debenham LC and East Harling, a series of games against higher-league opposition began at AFC Sudbury on Saturday.

And Cornish believed the performance a predominantly young side put in bodes well for the future.

Mildenhall Town boss Ricky Cornish is pleased with how his squad is shaping upPicture: Mark Westley

“I’m absolutely delighted,” he said. “We had four or five senior players missing today and the other ones that came in done us proud. They have been absolutely outstanding.

“I thought 2-1 was a little bit harsh to be honest.”

Reece Harris’ deflected shot had looped in for Sudbury to lead within three minutes but the visitors levelled through Luke Butcher’s glancing header from a Scott Chaplin free kick just before the half-hour mark.

But Billy Holland’s 42nd minute header from a corner proved to be decisive, with the second half goalless.

“If you look across the squad; Kane Manels 17, Benny Nolan 19. We have got some real young players coming through,” said Cornish.

“Tanner is 20, 21, Tommy Robinson is 20, Sammy Marwick and Adam Lakey who both came on today are both 16. Ben Bostick who played in goal is 17.

“It bodes well for Mildenhall going forward.”

Hall continue a behind closed doors set of pre-season friendlies with home games against Soham Town Rangers on Saturday and Cambridge City on Tuesday.

Read more Football