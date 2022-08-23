Ten things you'll only know if you grew up in Mildenhall

Mildenhall is a town full of memories with a special history including the Mildenhall Treasure, St Mary’s Church and plenty more hidden gems.

If you have grown up or used to live in the town then you may have seen the changes it has undergone over the years and can look back fondly on some echoes of the past.

Here is a list of things you might recall…

St Mary's Church has been a symbol of Mildenhall for over 800 years

1: If you’re reading this and can remember The Great Air Race in 1934 or are aware it happened then give yourself a pat on the back. Otherwise known as The MacRobertson Centenary Air Race, it signalled the beginning of a new era in aviation.

The race from London to Melbourne was created by the Lord Mayor of Melbourne with the prize money of £15,000 provided by Sir Macpherson Robertson. The race began at RAF Mildenhall and attracted 70,000 spectators so there’s a chance past members of your family attended the event.

If you really know your stuff, you will know that the streets surrounding Douglas Park are named after connections with the race. For example, Comet Way, Douglas Park and Boeing Way are named after the aircraft that finished first, second and third respectively.

The DeHavilland 88 Comet that won the Great Air Race. Picture: Mildenhall Museum

2: Mildenhall Cricket Club plays an important part in the community and some people will be aware that the club moved to Wamil Way 50 years ago in 1972. They achieved this through weekly bingo sessions that became increasingly popular in the area.

Ten years later, the club became Suffolk Indoor Cricket champions and also managed to reach the quarter-finals of the national competition.

An iconic figure at the club, Kevin Boardman, took up the Youth Coaching role in 1983 and continued in the position for over 30 years.

A match at Mildenhall Cricket Club

David Bowman (left) presents a Mildenhall Community Partnership Award to Kevin Boardman (right) in 2008. Picture: Richard Marsham

3: This is another one for the older generation who might be aware of the town’s first purpose-built cinema called the Regal which was introduced in 1935.

The cinema was then renamed the Comet Cinema (linking back to The Great Air Race in 1934).

It remained open until 1966 when it was turned into a bingo club before it was demolished and replaced with a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall, in North Terrace, instead.

The DeHavilland 88 Comet named Grosvenor House, that won the Great Air Race. Picture: Mildenhall Museum

The Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall, in North Terrace, Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps

4: In more recent times, you will probably know which store was replaced by Costa next to the bus station.

That’s right - it was Blockbuster. Before the arrival of streaming services, the DVD rental chain was very popular at weekends and had families eagerly scanning their shelves for the perfect entertainment on movie night.

However, the store was shut in 2013 as well as plenty of Blockbuster stores in the East of England including the branch in Woodbridge Road in Ipswich and in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

Blockbusters in Mildenhall before its closure in 2013. Picture: Google Maps

5: If you live in Mildenhall you simply have to know about the Mildenhall Treasure. It was described by the British Museum as 'one of the most iconic finds from Roman Britain'.

Discovered in 1942, the treasure is a 34-piece Roman silver collection with the Great Dish as the main attraction. British author Roald Dahl has even written a book about it.

However, there is a debate regarding whether it should actually be named the West Row Treasure as that is where it was originally found.

Stephanie Palmer pictured with artefacts from the treasure in the Mildenhall Museum

6: This one is for the slightly more adventurous members of the town.

Over the River Lark, past the cricket club, a big metal pole exists where people used to climb up on a concrete block, straddle the pipe and shimmy across to the other side.

Since then though, a bridge has been built – making it far easier for people to cross the river.

The small bridge crossing over the River Lark pictured next to the pole

7: Did you know that Mildenhall used to have a train station?

The large majority of you will probably say no. That’s hardly a surprise as the railway station did close all the way back in 1962 after opening in 1885.

You’ll have to travel to Bury St Edmunds, Thetford or Newmarket instead if you want to catch a train these days.

Mildenhall Train Station in 1962. Picture: Lines Around Newmarket book

Mildenhall station - waving off the last train 19.31 to Camb via Nmkt on June 15 1962. Picture: Lines Around Newmarket book

8: A more recent piece of knowledge that some newcomers to Mildenhall could recall is that the Dome Leisure Centre was made a Grade II listed building last year.

The leisure centre was built in 1977 using an innovative building method known as the Bini System which saw a giant balloon covered with concrete, inflated to form the building, with the process taking only a day.

It was added to the National Heritage List by Historic England and is one of two buildings of this type that still exist in the country, the other one being in Edinburgh.

The Dome Leisure Centre in Mildenhall. Picture: Historic England Archive

9: First held in 1976, the Mildenhall Air Fete was staged annually over two days in May until 2001, with a brief break in 2000 following the USA's involvement with NATO to deal with conflict in Serbia.

Regularly attracting thousands of visitors each year, many of the USA's fighter and bomber planes from across the decades visited the air-show including the SR-71 Blackbird reconnaissance aircraft, the B-52 bomber and F-117 Stealth Fighter.

It attracted more than 500,000 visitors before being cancelled in the wake of 9/11.

Crowds walk through a giant Galaxy transport aircraft at the last Mildenhall Air Fete in May 2001

Ground crew check the Red Arrows' Hawk jets at the last Mildenhall Air Fete in May 2001

The B17 Flying Fortress Sally B runs up her engines in front of the crowd at the last Mildenhall Air Fete in May 2001

A soldier abseils from a CH-53 Pave Low helicopter at the last Mildenhall Air Fete in May 2001

10: Rounding off the list, let’s turn back time to Mildenhall businesses in 1994.

At Johanna's Tea Rooms in Market Place, you only had to pay £2.50 for an old-fashioned homemade cottage pie and chips whereas a traditional breakfast cost just £2.50 including tea which was available throughout the day.

Johanna's Tea Rooms in Mildenhall

Also at this time, Christine's of Mildenhall, specialised in smart looks for youngsters and had a regular special offer of 72 woven name tags for £3.99 which was popular with busy mums. The business was six years old at the time and started by Christine Robertson (pictured).

Christine's of Mildenhall

Computer Scene, in St Andrew's Street, Mildenhall, concentrated on the home use of computers as well as applications for small businesses.

Kevin Torbuck, of sales and software support services, with one of the latest machines

Has this list unlocked any memories or buildings that you can remember? Share your memories of Mildenhall below.