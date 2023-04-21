Joe Tetley is hoping Mildenhall can go one step better and win the newly sponsored Thurlow Nunn East Anglian Premier League (EAPL) this year.

The Wamil Way-based outfit get their 2023 campaign under way with a trip to Saffron Walden on Saturday (11am), with Tetley and his team mates eager to build on recent years.

After finishing third in the EAPL in 2021, Mildenhall claimed the runners-up spot 12 months ago, as they ended last term 45 points behind champions Sawston & Babraham.

Joe Tetley is Mildenhall’s head coach this year Picture: Richard Marsham

And now Tetley, who will combine his playing role with being the club’s head coach this year, is looking for Mildenhall to push on again.

“It was a good year but we’d rather win the league,” Tetley said. “We’re hoping to go one better this year.

“It was a good building block. I think overall we were kind of a little bit disappointed (on finishing second last season).

“We felt we let a few games go which we could have won and it might have got us over the line.

“You’ve got to be reasonably happy with finishing second. You’re doing a lot of things right, but we just want to tidy up a little bit and go one better.”

Mildenhall will be without the services of last season’s leading run scorer Jack Potticary and the experienced Tom Rash, but will hope the arrival of new signing Ashutosh Singh can help fill the gaps left after those departures.

Singh will be Mildenhall’s overseas professional for 2023 and is a top-order batsman while also providing useful off spin.

Having previously played in the UK for Northern Premier League outfit Netherfield, Singh has also represented Chhattisgarh in the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare competitions back home in India.

Tristan Blackledge will continue as captain for Mildenhall in 2023 Picture: Mark Westley

“Rashy’s gone back to Bury and Potts has moved back to Essex,” Tetley explained.

“We’ve got depth at the club. We’ve got five teams on a Saturday, so we’ve got enough players out there with a lot quality.

“The IIs being in Division One (of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship) shows the strength that we’ve got.

“Our new overseas has come from India. He’s a spinner and an all rounder and he came on the recommendation of Ankit Sharma, who was a previous pro at Mildenhall.

“He plays first class stuff in India so he should be very good.

“We’re looking forward to getting him over.”

Tetley has taken on the role of head coach at Mildenhall during the off season and believes his side will go into the new campaign feeling fresher after a different approach to pre-season.

“We’ve had a good winter and we’re all looking forward to it,” he said.

“We’ve taken a more laid back approach this year. You can almost get overworked and we’ve tried to be slightly different.

“Everyone plays together in different sports as well, so we’re always around each other.

“We’ve tried to have a more laid back approach this winter and it will be quite nice going into the season quite fresh.”

Tetley, who arrived at Wamil Way last year from Burwell & Exning, will lead practice sessions for the first and second teams at Mildenhall, as well as providing coaching support for the III, IV and V sides.

Tristan Blackledge will continue as captain for Mildenhall’s EAPL team, having taken over part way through last season.

“Darren (Ironside) decided to focus on himself last year and his batting, so Tristan took over halfway through last year,” Tetley said. “He’s doing it again and we’re looking forward to being led by Tristan this year.”

Worlington saw their season opener at home to East Bergholt (263-7), in Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One, abandoned due to the weather. Worlington visit Woolpit on Saturday (12pm).