Mildenhall Air Fete may now be consigned to the history books, but it is a long-running Suffolk event which still lives on in the memories of many.

The annual air fete saw the Mildenhall base open its gates to thousands of visitors, all keen to see static aircraft and aerial displays.

Held over the late May bank holiday weekend, the fete was known for its party feel, with music, burgers, sausages and a friendly atmosphere (as well as all those aeroplanes).

Mildenhall Air Fete 1986. Picture: Bury Free Press photographer

In its heydey it was the biggest event of its kind in Europe, attracting more than 500,000 visitors, however increased security and safety concerns post-9/11 mean it has not been held since 2001.

So this week we look back to the 1986 air fete, once of the most memorable of the event’s history due to terrorism fears beforehand and the unfortunate events which unfolded during the aerial displays of May 26.

A mid-air collision between the ‘Vintage Pair’ RAF aerobatic display team was caused during a barrel roll manoeuvre which saw a de Havilland Vampire T11 strike a Gloster Meteor T7.

Mildenhall Air Fete 1986. Picture: Bury Free Press photographer

The SR-71 Blackbird at Mildenhall Air Fete 1986. Picture: Bury Free Press photographer

A Bury Free Press report of the events said: “Eye-witnesses saw a ‘huge fireball’ at the east end of the runway before the two aircraft plummeted into the ground – landing in fields outside the airfield perimeter about a mile apart.”

The Vampire’s crew managed to eject and parachute to safety, but the Meteor crashed into a field, killing both crew members.

Alan Mayes, of Sunnyside Nurseries, Worlington, was in a field tending to his sheep when he saw the Vampire come down.

“I was watching the aerobatics and I was just thinking they were rather close and very daring when I saw them crash.

Mildenhall Air Fete 1986. Picture: Bury Free Press photographer

“The next thing I saw was one of the planes nosediving to the ground virtually sideways and going straight for my property.”

His son Mark, 19, saw the other plane crash at West Row.

“The first thing I knew of it was when the plane was coming down. There was a huge fireball and a big bang. I rushed straight home because I could see the other plane must have landed near my house,” said Mark.

Mildenhall Air Fete 1986. Picture: Bury Free Press photographer

Meanwhile, before the two-day show there were calls for it to be abandoned over fears of terrorist reprisals following Libyan air strikes flown by F-111 bombers from Lakenheath.

Scores of police officers were called in to beef up security measures, with random checks on cars and coaches. But, although visitor numbers plummeted on the previous year, nearly 300,000 visitors still poured on to the base.

Over the 1986 air fete weekend Bury Free Press photographers captured the security measures (and the traffic queues they caused); static and aerial displays – including the Blackbird spyplane; scenes from the showground and the aftermath of the mid-air collision.

Mildenhall Air Fete 1986. Picture: Bury Free Press photographer

• Do you have memories of the Mildenhall Air Fete over the years? Email them to us at suffolk@iliffemedia.co.uk