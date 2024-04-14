An award-winning photographer has been snapping dogs in the act of catching treats.

Nigel Wallace, a professional dog photographer, from Mildenhall, has so far photographed arounds 40 dogs as they excitedly prepare to catch a titbit.

Nigel, from Mildenhall, near Bury St Edmunds, came up with the fun idea after the success of his sell-out Christmas dog shoots, and also Halloween.

A portion of the money he makes from the ‘treat catching sessions’ also goes to dog charities to help care for pooches in need.

He said: “It’s both great fun for the dogs and their owners.

“There is such an array of weird faces the dogs pull as they catch the treats and then gobble them up.

“I’m also using the sessions to raise money for charities including the Dogs Trust and local dog charities, so it also all in a good cause.”

Nigel is holding his second treat catching session today with another planned next weekend.

The sessions cost £20 for 30 minutes.

Nigel is an award-winning photographer, specialising in ‘on-location’ shoots’ for dogs.

His photographs have won a number in international awards from the Guild of Photographers, and also been featured on BBC 1 Escape to the Country” , BBC Look East and ITV.

To see more of his work or to enquire about treat catching, visit: www.nigelwallacephotography.co.uk