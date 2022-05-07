A Mildenhall youngster with type one diabetes has been left heartbroken after thieves stole his bike as he tried to avoid a hypoglycaemic episode.

On Thursday afternoon Jack Rogers, 11, realised his blood sugar was falling dangerously low while at the outdoor gym at the top of the Jubilee Field, in Recreation Way.

He rested briefly to have a snack, but in those ‘moments’ his new and distinctive green bike and helmet were stolen.

Jackie Ellis, Jack’s mum, said: “I’m sure this sort of thing happens every day, just on this occasion my son was heading towards having a hypo.

“Although he knows he should lock his bike up he thought he was surrounded by friends. He had a snack to bring up his blood sugar and while his back was turned his bike was taken.

“Someone has taken advantage as at that time he was effectively disabled.”

Jackie said the distinctive green bike meant a lot to Great Heath Academy pupil Jack, who also has ADHD and is registered disabled.

“To have something green is his thing,” she said. “He chose the bike and a friend put it together for him just days before it was stolen.

“He’s got his Bikeability course coming up at school and this bike was for that but now he hasn’t got it anymore.

“That bike was like his best buddy and it was gone in moments.”

Jackie said despite Jack’s diabetes, she tried to allow him to be normal and spend time with his friends – who knew to give him sweets if his glucose levels did drop – after school.

The mountain bike is a green aluminium-framed Trek with Panaracer XC Fire Pro tyres with a red wheel and black tread. Jack’s green Awe cycle helmet was also stolen.

CCTV has been checked, however it did not cover the area Jack was in.

Jackie has been putting up posters and flyers offering a reward for the bike’s safe return, while her appeal for information has been shared across Facebook.

“A friend of mine has heard rumours that the bike might be in the river, so we are going to go up in my kayak at the weekend to see if we can find it,” said Jackie. “However, it could be anywhere by now.”

Suffolk Police said the theft took place between 4.50pm and 5pm on April 28.

A £100 reward is being offered for the bike’s safe return. Call Jackie on 07581 252086.