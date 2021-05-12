Noticed quite a lot of aircraft noise today? Well that is because of jets flying out of a Suffolk airforce.

RAF Lakenheath, home to the USAF 48th Fighter Wing, issued a statement today saying that its planes are on manoeuvres this week until Thursday.

The statement said: "Communities in East Anglia and surrounding regions may notice increased noise from military aircraft as the 48th Fighter Wing conducts increased flying until Thursday.

An F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing for refueling over the northern Mediterranean..(USAF photo by Senior Airman Kate Thornton)

"These operations demonstrate our capability to rapidly generate air response and provide aircrew and support personnel stationed at RAF Lakenheath the experience needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defense of the NATO alliance.

"The exercise does not include plans for low-altitude flying in the area. All training will be conducted in accordance with Ministry of Defence and UK airspace regulations."

The 48th flies F15E Strike Eagle interceptors.

