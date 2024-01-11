Three people were taken to hospital a car collided into a tree in the early hours.

Police, firefighters and the ambulance service were called to the crash in Elms Road, near Freckenham, at about 1am.

Three people were in the car.

The crash was in Elms Road near Freckenham

Firefighters helped transport three people from a muddy field.

They were left in the care of the ambulance service.

The vehicle was recovered just after 4.30am.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called just after 12.50am to a single-vehicle road traffic accident on the Elms Road near Freckenham.

“Three ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and a response car from the East Anglian Air Ambulance was sent to the scene.

“Three patients were transported by road to West Suffolk Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”