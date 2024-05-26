Heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to rattle areas of Suffolk today as a yellow weather warning has been issued.

The Met Office have set the warning from 12pm to 8pm today in Newmarket, Mildenhall and Thetford.

The weather experts say it could cause flooding and disruption in places.

A thunderstorm is set to strike in Newmarket, Mildenhall and Thetford from 12pm today. Picture: iStock

There is also a slight chance for power cuts and public transport delays.

Residents are being urged to take care on the roads.