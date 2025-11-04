Two men have appeared in court after admitting a swathe of separate assaults on police officers.

Barry Ward, 34, of Clare Close, Mildenhall, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with assaulting six police officers, having been arrested in St George’s Flats, in Newmarket, in the early hours of the previous day.

He also faced further charges of threatening behaviour and possession of an air gun.

Two men appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court at the end of last month charged with a swathe of separate assaults on police officers. Picture: Mark Westley

Ward pleaded guilty to the offences and was remanded in custody until November 21.

Meanwhile, a 53-year-old man admitted assaulting 11 police officers and two hospital nurses when he appeared at the same court on October 25, having been arrested earlier that day when officers were called to his home.

He was bailed to the Crown Court for sentencing this month and has since been detained under Section 2 of the Mental Health Act.

Chief Superintendent Janine Wratten, county policing commander, said assaults on officers are ‘unfortunately a regular occurrence’ which on average occur more than once a day in Suffolk.

“This is totally unacceptable,” she said. “Police officers – along with all emergency responders – frequently run towards danger and put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public. They should not then have to contend with people assaulting them in all manner of ways, which includes being spat at, bitten, kicked and punched.

“The sheer volume of assaults we are seeing is deeply concerning and we will not tolerate them.”

Ch Supt Wratten added those who assault police officers, and other emergency workers, can expect to be dealt with ‘robustly’ and face action through the courts.