A town high street has been sealed off due to a building fire.

Mildenhall High Street is shut as firefighters tackle the blaze.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 7.37pm.

Mildenhall High Street is shut due to the building fire. Picture: Mildenhall Police

Three crews are attending.

A police spokesman said no-one was trapped and the fire was controlled.

They urged residents to avoid the area.