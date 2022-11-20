Transport, health and infrastructure were among the top concerns raised to comedian Adam Hills this afternoon as he spoke to residents in a town centre.

The Last Leg host revealed on Friday he would visit Mildenhall to speak to Matt Hancock's constituents while he's on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Hundreds of people from across Suffolk turned up to vent their frustrations, take selfies or just say hello.

Mr Hills noted he was unsure what impact his actions could have, but hoped to be able to make small changes to make people happier.

However, the reasons people showed up to the surgery varied by person.

Representatives from the National Education Union wanted to highlight the risk to schools that future education cuts could pose.

Adam Hills turned up to Mildenhall today to speak with residents and get their concerns. Picture: Ash Jones

They estimate Mildenhall schools could lose as much as £160,000 in funding – between £50 to £200 per student – which would lead to teacher lay-offs and larger classes.

Shelagh Kavanagh, from the union, noted students with special educational needs could suffer the most from the cuts.

She said: "He (Matt Hancock) shouldn't be halfway across the world doing a reality TV programme when he has real issues to deal with at home.

"Mr Hancock has tried to draw attention to dyslexia, but if he's really bothered he should look at schools in the area, and take note of what cuts will do to them.

The National Education Union expressed concerns over budget cuts to Mr Hills. Picture: Ros Thomson

"It's nice to have someone finally come to address the concerns for the town. If this continues, schools might struggle to maintain Ofsted ratings or teachers may lose their jobs.

"Unions are also urging those in the education sector to take industrial action. It's not just about pay, some may strike to help them keep their jobs."

A spokesperson for Mr Hancock previously said he would be making a donation to St Nicholas Hospice Care and other causes supporting dyslexia, as well as hosting surgeries when he returns to catch up with constituents.

Labour councillor Kevin Yarrow at the event. Picture: Ros Thomson

The secretary for North West Suffolk Labour was one of the union supporters who turned up to the surgery.

Kevin Yarrow, who is also a Newmarket town councillor, said his primary concern was how the town had been deprived of infrastructure, such as a recycling centre and proper transport links.

He feels Mr Hancock could be involved in several issues in the area, but chose to enter the jungle.

People from across Suffolk turned up to Mildenhall market to visit Mr Hills. Picture: Ros Thomson

An independent West Suffolk and Mildenhall town councillor also showed up to the surgery.

Andy Neal raised issues with street lighting in the town.

He noted that while other councils get their street lighting paid for by Suffolk County Council, parts of the old Forest Heath district have to dig into their pockets themselves.

He added: "We want equality in service. We pay the same council tax, so we want to be treated the same.

West Suffolk and Mildenhall Town councillor Andy Neal raised concerns over street lighting. Picture: Ros Thomson

"This isn't political gesturing – my primary concern is what's right for Mildenhall."

Cllr Neal feels the West Suffolk MP doesn't properly represent his constituents, seldom visiting the towns, and that locals deserve better.

Other issues he brought up include access to the Mildenhall Hub, where buses have to use both sides of the road, which he said increases the risk of accidents.

The building of new homes on that side of town, without proper infrastructure, will only increase the risks, he added.

The campaign posters Mr Hills gave to residents. Picture: Ash Jones

Another major concern for residents was the local NHS.

The town only has one GP – with the closest other doctor being in Red Lodge – and many people were concerned about poor dental coverage.

Carole Cooper, who has to travel to see her GP, feels this is an issue that should be addressed quickly.

She said: "This is a truly beautiful area to live in, we're quite lucky. But there's deprivation where you don't expect it.

Carole Cooper raised issues over the local NHS. Picture: Ros Thomson

"It's very difficult to get medical treatment due to a lack of facilities, and without a car, you're in trouble, as public transport links are poor.

"There's also no real high street, and not much choice in terms of shops, despite the best attempts by local businesses."

One anonymous resident even raised concerns over the nearby Sunnica solar farm plans.

Mr Hills said that by far the biggest concerns were medical and transport woes, as well as social care.

A protester was also present at the event. Picture: Ros Thomson

He noted he was unsure of what he would achieve by visiting the town, but did notice some issues he could have an impact on, with plans to visit the town in the future.

To this end, he invited Mr Hancock onto The Last Leg to deliver residents' concerns to him personally.

He said: "Some residents wish there were more activities for young people, which means we could set up events in the town. I used to be a tennis coach, so I could teach youngsters tennis.

"We could also come out and broadcast world cup games to bring the community together.

The Wood family, from neighbouring Thetford, with their dog, Freddie. Picture: Ros Thomson

"The main thing I've found today is that people just want someone to listen to their concerns. They feel they are not being properly represented.

"Residents don't expect every single issue to be addressed. They just want an MP who visits them, and hears their concerns – not one who's on the other side of the world for a TV show."

He noted: "If nothing else comes from today, I hope I've encouraged Mr Hancock to visit the town and speak to people."