A town's high street has reopened following a fire at a takeaway which spread to a flat.

Mildenhall High Street was shut last night as firefighters tackled the blaze at Bella Pizza.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 7.37pm.

Mildenhall High Street is shut due to the building fire. Picture: Mildenhall Police

Four crews from Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket attended and the incident was dealt with by 12.23am.

A spokesman said the fire involved the extraction unit at the takeaway.

The blaze on the ground floor had spread to a first floor flat.

The fire at Bella Pizza in Mildenhall had spread to a flat. Picture: Brandon Fire Station

Crews used breathing equipment, hose reels jets and small hand tools to find and extinguish the fire.

All persons were accounted for.

A police spokesman said no-one was trapped and the fire was controlled.

They urged residents to avoid the area.

The ambulance service was also called.

At 2.29am, a police spokesman said the road had re-opened.