A prohibition notice is in place as investigations continue into the death of a rider at a motocross track.

Wojtek Rozmus, 43, from London, had been riding the track at Mildenhall MX, West Row, near Mildenhall, when he was involved in the fatal incident on March 9.

It is the second death at the track in the last six months.

An investigation is underway at Mildenhall MX Ltd, West Row. Picture: Richard Marsham

A spokesman for West Suffolk Council said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the death of a motocross rider at Mildenhall motocross.

“We can confirm that a health and safety prohibition notice has been served on Mildenhall MX Ltd, preventing the use of the site for motocross riding and practice.

“The premises will remain closed for these activities until West Suffolk Council formally lifts the prohibition notice.

“The investigation is ongoing and environmental health officers continue to work closely with the police and coroner.”

Three ambulances, a paramedic and an air ambulance were sent to the track in Cook's Drove in March 9, following the incident. Mr Romus died at the scene.

A fund-raising page has been set up to support his family. It has so far raised more than £30,000 against a target of £50,000.

It appeal reads: “We lost our dear friend Wojtek Rozmus at Mildenhall Motocross Track. A day that will change the lives of all those lucky enough to know Wojtek.

“Wojtek was not just a husband, father, son, brother or friend. He was a role model and inspiration to so many people.

“He had a passion for all extreme sports, motocross, off-roading, snowboarding to name but a few.

“His fierce love of his wife and children were clear for anyone to see.

“Wojtek was a proud man, a proud man of his Polish roots.

“Gone, but certainly never forgotten.”

George Edwards, 17, also died during a motocross race at the Mildenhall MX track on September 8 last year.

A post on the Mildenhall MX Facebook site, says: “Both tracks closed on a temporary basis. Please watch for announcements. Many thanks.”