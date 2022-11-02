A set of traffic mitigation measures has been drawn up for a Suffolk town as councillors look set to approve a masterplan for more than 1,000 new homes.

West Suffolk Council's cabinet meeting next week is recommended to adopt the masterplan for the west of Mildenhall as planning guidance.

It sets out that 97 hectares of land in the Queensway ward would be used for 1,300 homes with a local centre as well as a school, leisure facilities and public services.

The three-arm mini roundabout gets a lot of congestion during peak weekday hours. Picture: Google Maps

Mildenhall Hub which opened in September 2021 takes up about 19.2 hectares of the site.

A report to the cabinet said the plan has acknowledged concerns within the community about the volume of traffic generated from the development and impact on Mildenhall and the surrounding villages.

Initial assessment work has been carried out by AECOM on behalf of Suffolk County Council as landowners and potential mitigation measures have been identified.

The homes will be built along the West Row road past the Mildenhall Hub. Picture: Cameron Reid

Mildenhall High Town Council has also instructed its highways consultant to independently assess the work carried out by AECOM.

AECOM's measures in Mildenhall include the enlargement of the A1101 Kingsway/B1102 High Street/A1101 North Terrace three-arm mini roundabout, incorporating Queensway.

An assessment found that the mini-roundabout operates above capacity during peak weekday hours.

There would also be a focus on the B1102 High Street/Queensway T-junction as this is likely to be the location where the development’s impact will be the greatest.

In addition, it was suggested promoting College Heath Road as the predominant route for through-traffic travelling from the A11 Fiveways junction to the east of the town.

National Highways has consulted on the potential closure of a number of gaps on the A11 south of Barton Mills.

AECOM said that more information was needed from National Highways to assess any impacts on the proposed mitigation measures, which Suffolk Highways agreed with.

The masterplan also includes a minimum five hectares of employment land and a 10 hectare SANG (Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace),

Other wards impacted by the proposals will be Mildenhall Great Heath, Mildenhall Kingsway and Market, Mildenhall Queensway, Manor and The Rows.