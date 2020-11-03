Five mile tailbacks caused by a crash on the A1065 near Mildenhall are now clearing.

Suffolk Police were called to the scene, close to the B1112 junction at Eriswell, at 7.35am to reports that a Vauxhall Corsa had collided with a Toyota Yaris.

A police spokesman said minor injuries were sustained and no ambulance was needed.

The road reopened at around 10.20am

One lane was closed while the vehicles were recovered, which caused tailbacks from the Lakenheath area to the Fiveways roundabout at Barton Mills.

The road was cleared at around 10.20am.

