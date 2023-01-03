A firefighter who worked for the fire service at RAF Mildenhall has died.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service announced the death of its colleague and friend Carl Mills.

Mr Mills, 58, died at Wroxham Fire Station on Boxing Day morning. He had served at the station as an on-call firefighter since joining the service in April 1984 and had been watch manager there for many years.

Tributes have been paid to firefighter Carl Mills who died on Boxing Day. Picture: Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service

Mr Mills had also served as a whole-time firefighter for the fire service at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, where he was employed up until the time of his death.

He worked concurrently with the fire service at RAF Mildenhall and with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service at Wroxham, but his primary employment was at Mildenhall.

In a Facebook post, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service described him as a popular and dedicated firefighter who loved serving the people of Norfolk and his local community.

Over his more than 35 years of service, he responded to hundreds of calls including fires, water rescues and road traffic incidents.

Ceri Sumner, director of Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The thoughts of everyone in the fire service are with Carl’s family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly sad time.

“Carl was a dedicated firefighter, with more than three decades of service to the county, and he will be remembered fondly for his commitment and professionalism, particularly in his role as watch manager at Wroxham.”

As a mark of respect, flags at fire stations have been lowered across Norfolk.

Alongside Mr Mills' family, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service would like to thank all of those who tried to help Mr Mills on Boxing Day morning, including passers-by and members of the emergency services.

Mr Mills leaves a wife, daughter, son, his parents and elder brother. He was loved by all who knew him.

His family has asked for privacy at this very difficult time.