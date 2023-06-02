Ben Trigger hopes he can replicate his impressive display from the British Under-21 semi-final back in Mildenhall Fen Tigers colours for their National Development League (NDL) double header at the weekend, starting against Workington Comets on Saturday (3pm).

Since scoring a paid maximum (10+2) during the second leg of the Fen Tigers’ NDL Knock Out Cup clash against Kent Royals the 17-year-old has failed to score above seven points in the club’s three subsequent league fixtures.

However, after racking up 12 points to fill the runner’s-up spot behind Sam Hagon at Northside, home of the Comets, on Sunday in the British U21 semi-final Trigger is confident he can now build on that effort back on Fen Tigers duty.

Ben Trigger commutes from Devon to compete for the Fen Tigers Picture: Mecha Morton

“I had that maximum for Mildenhall against Kent but then I’m not sure what has happened since as I’ve been struggling for form and points,” said Trigger.

“I had never seen the Northside track before Sunday so it was good to have a performance like I did. It felt good to get out of my dip in form and score some points.

"Hopefully I can give the rest of the team my knowledge of the track when we go there Saturday.

“I will be speaking to the boys in the run up to the meeting about what set ups to run and what the track is like. I definitely think we are capable of beating them if we get out of the traps sharply.”

The Fen Tigers, who will sport a revised line up in their next fixture, with Arran Butcher going into the main body of the team and Josh Warren dropping to reserve, saw their unbeaten start halted on Friday when slipping to 52-28 defeat against Belle Vue Colts in the NDL.

On that occasion the Fen Tigers were without captain Lee Complin, who was on Championship KO Cup duty for Glasgow Tigers. However, with their talismanic skipper back for both the Comets clash and their home fixture against the Colts on Sunday (4pm) Trigger feels it hands the West Row-based outfit a big advantage.

“Having Lee back in the team is massive as at the end of the day he is our captain,” said Trigger.

“If you are maybe having a dip mid meeting Lee is always there to bring you back up to speed. He has a pretty good way of talking his way into your head.

“We are a 100 per cent stronger team with Lee in it. Watching him race last year it is definitely good to have him as our captain this season."

Although the Fen Tigers will need to win by 15 points if they are to take the aggregate bonus point on offer away from the Colts, it is task Triggers feels is well within their capabilities.

He said: “I expect Lee and Alfie to score big points like they have done all season at home, but they do also have three former Fen Tigers riders in Sam Hagon, Matt Marson and Luke Muff in their team.

“We should be too strong for them and hopefully we can claw back the points we need to get that aggregate bonus point which could be vital at the end of the season.”

On Tuesday the Fen Tigers will be on the road again to take on the Oxford Chargers (7.30pm), but Trigger will be on Championship duty for Plymouth Gladiators.

Having beaten the Chargers 45-43 at home last month, Trigger retains plenty of faith in his team-mates putting up another big display in his absence.

He said: “Oxford have got a good top three in Jordan Jenkins, Ryan Kinsley and Henry Atkins as all three are Championship riders.

“Lee rode there as a guest for Plymouth when we went there. He struggled a bit at the start to find his set up but near the end he came good and scored well.

“Arran developed a fair bit there last year and in a way he has a point to prove as to why he wasn’t invited back which will spur him on.

“Hopefully the team can pull through and keep the scores close to keep the lead we have from the home meeting to get that bonus point.”