Village councillors have been left shocked after three masked thieves armed with sledgehammers and crowbars stole tills and items from a shop near Newmarket and Mildenhall.

The trio threatened and pushed past staff at about 10.50pm on Sunday at Tesco Express, in Turnpike Road, Red Lodge.

The robbers stole various items including the tills, meat, tobacco and alcohol, before they made off in a white Ford Transit van.

Village councillors have been left shocked after masked thieves armed with sledgehammers threatened staff and stole tills from Tesco Express in Turnpike Road, Red Lodge. Picture: Cameron Reid

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said the robbery is being linked with recent similar offences in Cambridgeshire.

Staff at the Tesco Express store were left shaken but were not injured during the incident.

A sign was put outside the shop yesterday informing customers that staff members will help with self-checkouts but will not man the tills.

Officers have been carrying out foot patrols in the area of the robbery. Picture: Forest Heath Police

However, a Tesco spokesperson confirmed today the shop was open as normal, with customers able to check out and pay using both the colleague-operated and self-scan tills.

Parish councillor Jonathon Burns, who lives in Red Lodge, was the victim of a similar incident 27 years ago in Dagenham, London, while he was working as a manager at Pizza Hut.

He said: “Two people came in with bats and although they thankfully weren’t able to take anything, I was beaten up and left with a fractured nose as well as a lot of bruises.

“So my hearts go out to the staff members who were working as I understand how they’re feeling and I feel deeply sorry for them.

“I’m extremely shocked that something like this has happened in the village.”

Cllr Sandra Dawn, chair of Red Lodge Parish Council, said: “This armed robbery is truly shocking and very upsetting.

“I feel awfully bad for the staff as it’s a nasty thing to have to deal with something so intimidating.

“It’s such a great store in the village especially because of how much we’re growing here too.”

Cllr Patricia Judd, who has lived in Red Lodge since 2009, added that she was not aware of a crime that had happened in the village like the recent armed robbery.

No arrests have been made yet and police inquiries remain ongoing.

Patrols in the area have increased following the incident and officers have urged members of the public to report any suspicious activity immediately.