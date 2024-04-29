Two men who were arrested in connection with an illegal rave in a village have been charged and are due to appear in court.

Police made eight arrests after breaking up the unlicensed music event (UME) yesterday at a farm in Barton Mills, which more than 200 people attended.

Officers were alerted just after 2.15am and at about 1pm, police took control of the music equipment and were able to shut the event.

Eight people were arrested on suspicion of various offences in connection with the illegal rave in Barton Mills. Picture: iStock

A section of the A11 had to be closed for a short time while the site was being cleared.

Eight people were arrested on suspicion of various offences.

They have been dealt with as follows:

- Three arrested, two men and one woman, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance were bailed until July 18 pending further inquiries.

- A man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance, failure to comply with a direction to leave and drugs offences was bailed until July 15 pending further inquiries.

- Thomas Coleman, 31, of no fixed address, was charged with failure to comply with a direction to leave land in respect of a rave and bailed to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on May 31.

- Two men arrested on suspicion of drug-driving were released under investigation pending further inquiries.

- Devlin Blatchford, 30, of no fixed address, was charged with failing to provide a drug wipe and failing to stop for a police officer. He was bailed to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on May 31.

Anyone with information concerning the organisers of the event should contact Suffolk Police, quoting reference 23427/24.