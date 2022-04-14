Investigators have issued images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with a blackmail attempt.

The incident occurred in West Row between 10.50am and 7pm on March 8.

It is believed that the suspects were allowed to leave waste tar on the victim's land.

Suffolk Police images of the men they are looking for. Picture: Suffolk Police

After doing this, they then demanded a large sum of money, and threats were made.

Police wish to speak to the two men, who they believe have information of value to their inquiries.

Anybody who recognises the persons pictured - or who may be able to assist the investigation in other ways - should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/14105/22.

Alternatively, an anonymised report can be filed via CrimeStoppers' website.