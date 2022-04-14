Suffolk Police seeking two men in connection with West Row blackmail attempt
Published: 17:21, 14 April 2022
| Updated: 17:34, 14 April 2022
Investigators have issued images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with a blackmail attempt.
The incident occurred in West Row between 10.50am and 7pm on March 8.
It is believed that the suspects were allowed to leave waste tar on the victim's land.
After doing this, they then demanded a large sum of money, and threats were made.
Police wish to speak to the two men, who they believe have information of value to their inquiries.
Anybody who recognises the persons pictured - or who may be able to assist the investigation in other ways - should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/14105/22.
Alternatively, an anonymised report can be filed via CrimeStoppers' website.