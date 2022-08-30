A vehicle fire has been extinguished but could result in a road closure due to surface damage.

Firefighters were alerted to a car fire in The Street, Eriswell, at 12.45pm today and a Mildenhall fire crew attended.

Suffolk Police were also called to assist with traffic control while firefighters tackled the blaze.

The Street in Eriswell. Picture: Google Maps

The fire was extinguished by 1.32pm and the car has been removed.

Suffolk Highways will be assessing the fire damage to the road’s surface to ensure it is safe for use.

The road is currently open, but may be closed at the A1065 junction if deemed too dangerous for drivers.