Police seized a vehicle in a Suffolk town last night after officers said the driver had been using an Indian licence for the last five years.

Officers stopped the car in Mildenhall, and said the driver of the vehicle was a UK resident.

A spokesman for Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said the driver had been using an Indian licence for the last five years without exchanging it for a UK licence.

— Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) January 17, 2023

