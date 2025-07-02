Vehicle windscreen smashed overnight in Red Lodge, near Mildenhall
Published: 09:50, 02 July 2025
A vehicle’s windscreen was smashed overnight in a village near Mildenhall.
The incident was sometime between 11pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday in Bellflower Crescent, Red Lodge.
Nothing was reportedly stolen.
Officers are appealing for information.
If you know who caused the damage or have any information about the incident, contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/35726/25 via the website.
Alternatively, call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.