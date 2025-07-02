A vehicle’s windscreen was smashed overnight in a village near Mildenhall.

The incident was sometime between 11pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday in Bellflower Crescent, Red Lodge.

Nothing was reportedly stolen.

A vehicle’s windscreen has been smashed overnight in Bellflower Crescent, Red Lodge. Picture: Google Maps

Officers are appealing for information.

If you know who caused the damage or have any information about the incident, contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/35726/25 via the website.

Alternatively, call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.