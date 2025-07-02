Home   Mildenhall   Article

Subscribe Now

Vehicle windscreen smashed overnight in Red Lodge, near Mildenhall

By Cameron Reid
-
cameron.reid@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:50, 02 July 2025

A vehicle’s windscreen was smashed overnight in a village near Mildenhall.

The incident was sometime between 11pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday in Bellflower Crescent, Red Lodge.

Nothing was reportedly stolen.

A vehicle’s windscreen has been smashed overnight in Bellflower Crescent, Red Lodge. Picture: Google Maps
A vehicle’s windscreen has been smashed overnight in Bellflower Crescent, Red Lodge. Picture: Google Maps

Officers are appealing for information.

If you know who caused the damage or have any information about the incident, contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/35726/25 via the website.

Alternatively, call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime Mildenhall Newmarket Suffolk Homepage Cameron Reid