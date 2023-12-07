A couple are inviting people to enjoy their Christmas lights display that has special meaning for them.

Karen and Mark Levitt, who moved to Red Lodge, near Mildenhall, this year, enjoy brightening up people’s lives with their annual illuminations, but this is the first year they are doing it as a fund-raiser.

The couple, formerly of Bottisham, in Cambridgeshire, are supporting St Christopher’s VC Primary School with the donations raised from their Peppermint Walk display.

Their lights are always in memory of Karen’s mum Kate, who gave the couple their first set of festive lights, but this year there is also a big star on top of the house for her.

“And they shine bright for my husband’s mum and dad [Iris and Jack] as well who passed the last couple of years,” said Karen, 42, who works at Tesco in Fulbourn, on the outskirts of Cambridge.