A highly-regarded educator, performer, producer, presenter and consultant won the Freelancer of the Year award at the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2023.

Tom Appleton has performed across the globe with groups such as the Monteverdi Choir and the St. Paul's Cathedral Choir.

These experiences in concert halls, cathedrals and festivals have given him a great sense of the power of music and how it unites people and communities.

Now working closer to home he is in high demand as an educator, performer, producer, presenter and consultant.

The gala awards ceremony took place at the Apex venue in Bury St Edmunds, on October 13.

Now in its 12th year, the prestigious awards celebrate business success across the district from individuals who have made a difference, to start-ups on their way up, and lifetime achievers for who have overseen decades of success.

Bay Tree VA sponsored the Freelancer of the Year Award

This year, the awards attracted more than 200 entries across 13 categories.

This new category celebrates individuals who have chosen West Suffolk as their base to extend their services regionally, nationally or internationally and shines a light on the home office and the hot desk.

Freelancers are often the hidden gems that make a significant contribution to our economy and demonstrate a way of working with little or no carbon footprint and agility to push the traditional boundaries of the 9-5.

Tom Appleton: Freelancer of the Year, with Jane Cattermole, founder and managing director, By Tree VA, and Becky Jago, ITV Anglia news anchor and event host. Picture: Mark Westley

Bay Tree VA is an award-winning team of high calibre assistants providing a professional resource, maximising cloud-based technology, and leading to a better lifestyle for all.

Jane Cattermole, founder and managing director, said: “We were delighted to sponsor the new Freelancer of the Year award to raise the profile of talented individuals based in the region who are making an impact locally, nationally or internationally, putting West Suffolk firmly on the map.”

Freelancer of the Year

Sponsored by Bay Tree VA

Winner: Tom Appleton

Highly Commended: Louis James-Parker (Louis James-Parker Ltd)

Finalist: Clair Bryant (The Handy Marketing Company)

Finalist: Stephanie Brooks (EquiVie Coaching for Equestrians)