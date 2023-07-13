A ‘vital’ town centre shop is set to close – despite a petition which was launched to save it.

The Original Factory Shop, in Mildenhall, is to shut following a review by the company.

West Suffolk Cllr Andy Neal had been canvassing support for the store, in Market Place, as its lease was up for renewal.

The Original Factory Shop in Mildenhall sells discounted homewares, furniture and electrical goods, toys, clothing and more. Picture: Cameron Reid

The retail chain sells discounted homewares, furniture and electrical goods, toys, clothing and more.

A spokesperson from The Original Factory Shop said: “We regularly review the stores across our property estate and unfortunately have taken the decision to close our Mildenhall store.

“For the last few weeks, we have been consulting with colleagues at the store and are working hard to support all of those affected. We’d like to thank all our customers for their support and look forward to welcoming them at our Brandon store which is eight miles away.”

A petition was launched in response to concerns for the future of The Original Factory Shop in Mildenhall. Picture: Cameron Reid

Cllr Neal launched a petition which attracted hundreds of signatures, with many comments praising the store and expressing their desire to see it stay open.

Earlier this month, Cllr Neal, who represents the Queensway ward in Mildenhall, said: “It will be a sad day for me and an even sadder day for Mildenhall if we lose this shop.

“It's a popular shop with the town’s residents and it saddens me to think that because of lease issues we could lose it.

“The Factory Shop is unique in many lines it stocks and is a vital shop for the town and Mildenhall retail does not have a great variety of choice, so to lose this store will be a big hit for the town.”