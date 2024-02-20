A 25-year-old man from Suffolk has been jailed for a series of offences following a police pursuit with speeds reaching more than 100mph through part of rural Forest Heath.

Junik Ferizaj, of no fixed address but of the Mildenhall area, was sentenced to 15 months in jail and banned from driving for two years and six months at Ipswich Crown Court on February 14.

It follows his conviction on the same day for possession of an offensive weapon, namely a lock knife. He had denied this offence but was found guilty by the jury following a short trial.

Junik Ferizaj was sentenced to 15 months in jail and banned from driving for two years and six months. Picture: Suffolk Police

He had pleaded guilty at an earlier court hearing to a string of other offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, possession of cannabis and driving with no insurance.

During an incident in August, police on patrol as part of the Op Sentinel team had reason to stop his car, just outside Newmarket.

The vehicle, a black Toyota Prius, failed to stop and was then driven in a dangerous manner for about five miles through Fordham and Isleham in Cambridgeshire, before eventually being stopped on the B1104 Isleham Road.

Officers arrested Ferizaj at the scene and he was taken into custody at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he was charged.

PC Harry Tully, from the West Sentinel team, said: “This is a really powerful example of how the Op Sentinel teams across the county play such as important role in Suffolk, keeping our residents safe by actively targeting those using our road network to carry out their illicit activities, which is often the cause of misery for many within the county.

“We are determined to continue to make Suffolk a hostile environment for those involved in the drug supply chain and other serious offences that blight our communities and bring misery to many people.”

The Op Sentinel teams based in the South, West and East were set up to disrupt criminality on the county’s roads, protect local communities and tackle cross-border criminality.