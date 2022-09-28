A video has been shared on social media showing a head-on crash between a tractor and car outside a Suffolk airbase.

The clip from outside RAF Mildenhall, which sees a tractor veer across the road, mount the car and collapse onto its side, has been viewed 405,000 times.

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a tractor and car on the A1101 in Beck Row, near Mildenhall, at 12.24pm on Saturday.

Police later arrested a man in connection with the incident. He was released under investigation.

A police spokesman said one person was in the car and was conscious.

The road was shut for recovery and a diesel fuel clear-up.

It reopened at 8.15pm.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said they sent two ambulances and an ambulance officer.

Crews treated two patients at the scene before transporting one to West Suffolk Hospital for further assessment and care.