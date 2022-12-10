A six-year-old boy who wanted a place in Mildenhall to sit and eat his snacks has a bench to call his own thanks to a TV comedian.

Hector Ciantar-Haynes, of Mildenhall, was walking through town with his family on November 20 when The Last Leg host Adam Hills was hosting an impromptu surgery to listen to residents' concerns while MP Matt Hancock was in the I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! jungle.

Hungry from the walk, the Great Heath Academy pupil told the TV star he wanted somewhere to sit to eat so the show crafted a bench for him, complete with drink and book holders as well as a foot rest. which was unveiled this morning.

Hector, who cut the ribbon and enjoyed some snacks and a vegan sausage roll with Adam on the bench in Market Place, was even made junior mayor for the day by mayor Ian Shipp and was able to wear the mayoral chains.

He said: "It's really cool and I liked cutting the ribbon with Adam."

Adam, who is from Australia and has roots in the town, said: "For comedy reasons, I wanted to do something little for the people of Mildenhall that's still more than Matt Hancock had done.

Adam Hills and Hector Ciantar-Haynes on the bench. Picture: Paul Derrick

"But for genuine reasons my ancestors come from this town so I really like the idea of coming back here and doing something that would stay behind."

Before he held the surgery, he didn't know what to expect but soon realised that residents just wanted to be listened to.

However, with Mr Hancock standing down at the next election, Adam said he had no intention to stand as West Suffolk's MP.

"The whole problem with the last candidate was that he got distracted by a TV show," he said. "I'm already doing a TV show."

Adam Hills with Mildenhall Mayor Ian Shipp. Picture: Paul Derrick

He compiled a book of concerns for Mr Hancock, entitled While You Were Eating a Kangaroo Penis, which he hopes to present to him at some point.

Hector, who was presented with a model version of his bench, made the comedian laugh as he whispered a cheeky question while they were on the bench.

Adam revealed: "I think I would rather eat a kangaroo's penis than a slug to answer your question."

Hector with his family on the bench. Picture: Paul Derrick

Hector was joined by his mum Grace, dad Danny, brother Aramis, three, and 15-month-old sister Esk.

His mum said she missed the episode where it was announced Hector would be getting his bench and only found out when her friend messaged her.

She said: "I was really surprised and Hector's been so excited."

Adam Hills with Hector who was made junior mayor for the day

Adam Hills wearing the mayoral chains. Picture: Paul Derrick

Among those who in the crowd gathered to watch the unveiling was Trish Homer, 75, of Barton Mills, with her golden retriever Maggie.

She said: "I think it's brilliant. I think Adam Hills being here has done more for the community than Matt Hancock's ever done."

Cllr Ian Shipp said it was fantastic that Adam had put Mildenhall even firmer on the map and raised its profile.

Hector with his model of the bench. Picture: Paul Derrick

A permanent spot for the bench has yet to be decided.

A plaque on the bench, reads: 'Donated by The Last Leg, For when you're on your last legs'.

The presentation will be featured on next Friday's series finale of the The Last Leg on Channel 4.