A Suffolk hairdresser is celebrating 40 years of cutting hair and the 20th anniversary of her salon.

Nicola Middleditch, 58, started out as an apprentice in Mildenhall along Mill Street and took over the salon with a business partner on November 7, 2002, before renaming it Absolutely Hair Ltd in 2010.

In honour of reaching the milestone, Mrs Middleditch and salon manager, Sonia Palfrey-Nance, 42, are hosting a raffle on Monday, November 7, with all proceeds going to Cancer Research UK and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

From left to right: Madi Walton, Zoe Will, Nicola Middleditch and Sonia Palfrey-Nance. Picture: Cameron Reid

The two charities selected are close to the hearts of the Absolutely Hair team as they had two young customers who became their friends, die from cancer in the last year and have had clients need the help of the two charities.

Mrs Middleditch said: “We’ve had lots of customers who have suffered from different forms of cancer and we really wanted to give something back. Most of our clients are like family and we’re really touched by the wonderful support, as they and the support mean a lot to us.

"The community coming together to support us has been amazing.

“When we opened, I never dreamt we’d last this long, but it’s really exciting to think we’ve been here for 20 years and we’ve had so many ups and downs you could write a book.”

Over 30 prizes have been donated by businesses in the area, with Mildenhall mayor Ian Shipp set to lead the raffle.

“It’s unbelievable really, local businesses have been extremely generous and we are truly overwhelmed,” said Mrs Middleditch.

The salon’s anniversary comes after a period where it struggled to encourage customers back in due to the pandemic, but were able to stay open thanks to government funding.

Ms Palfrey-Nance said: “Covid was honestly dreadful. It was difficult giving people the confidence to come back in and we have lost a lot of our walk-ins since covid.

Mrs Middleditch added: “The government were amazing though. They helped us out and without them, we wouldn’t have survived at all.

“But having to shut, and then not knowing when we’ll open again was awful. I felt like I'd lost my purpose.”

With a loyal customer-base, she has cut the same people’s hair for decades but has seen the industry evolve.

“Its changed so much,” she said. “When I first started, ladies used to come in weekly, if not twice a week for their hair. They even hid behind curtains, because they didn’t want people to know their hair was bad or even admit that it was going grey.”

“Hair colours have also changed dramatically, people don’t go out as much as they used to, and men have become a lot more into their looks and hair. Grooming and barbers have become big business for men recently.”

Looking forward, Mrs Middleditch wants to do more teaching as they train the younger members of staff, and have recently taken on their first ever apprentice, Madi Walton.

Ms Palfrey-Nance said: “Nicky is a very good teacher of hairdressing and you could not learn from a better person than her. She has taught a lot of her employees skills, who have then gone on and done well wherever they’ve gone.

Mrs Middleditch said: I still feel very strongly that the best way to learn is in a salon. I like watching staff learn, grow and become excellent hairdressers.

“I want to get my young staff better than me, so I can look back and sort of know I’ve made my mark, for when I do retire. I want to leave it in the best shape I can.”