A kitten which was trapped in a drain has been saved by quick-thinking residents in Suffolk.

A Facebook post to the Red Lodge Community Page first alerted people in the area that the male cat was stuck in a storm drain near Hundred-Acre Way, Red Lodge.

Laura Tomaszewski, who lives nearby with two cats of her own, left her house to help the feline as soon as she saw the social media post.

The distressed cat was heard by a resident walking past. Picture: Submitted

A fire crew from Newmarket were able to access the cat. Picture: Submitted

He was rescued from the storm drain near Hundred-Acre Way in Red Lodge. Picture: Submitted

She said: “I knew exactly where he was as soon as I saw the post – it’s right outside my home.

“Another lady was already there trying to help, but we couldn’t get the drain cover off to get to the cat.

“We didn’t really know what to do, but we couldn’t just leave him, so we ended up calling the fire brigade in the end.”

He was taken to a vets in Mildenhall. Picture: Submitted

Laura is now trying to find the kitten's owners. Picture: Submitted

A fire crew from Newmarket was called at 10.40am and the team was able to rescue the animal.

Laura and the other resident then put the distressed kitten in a cat carrier and took him to a vets in Mildenhall to check his microchip and find his owners.

However, the cat was not microchipped so Laura is continuing to search for the cat’s owners and the animal is currently in the care of his other rescuer.

Laura added: “I wanted to take him in, but the kitten wasn’t neutered and I have two female cats at home.

“He was really distressed, the little poor thing, but as soon as we took him and gave him some food he was much happier.

“We just really need to find the owners now and get them reunited.”