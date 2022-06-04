A 73-year-old woman has died following a three-vehicle crash on the A11 near Mildenhall on Wednesday.

Pending formal coroner's proceeding, the woman has been named as Catherine Moore, of Ware, Hertfordshire.

Emergency services were called to the A11, between Elveden and Barton Mills, at 10.30am on June 1, after reports of a crash.

A 73-year-old woman has died following the crash on the A11. Picture: Google Maps

A Land Rover defender and a lorry were travelling on the southbound carriageway when they were involved in a collision and overturned.

The lorry crossed the central reservation barrier and crashed into a Porsche travelling in opposite direction.

The driver of the Porsche was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, with serious injuries, but she died on Friday, June 3.

The lorry driver was also taken to hospital, having suffered injuries, but they are not believed to be serious.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses and asking anyone who was driving in the area with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle to review the footage for anything that may be of assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference 37/33671/22.