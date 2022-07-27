The latest phase of work to improve facilities at St John’s Recreation Ground, in Mildenhall, is moving forward with the construction of a new skate park.

The £100,000 facility will replace outdated equipment at the park having been planned with the collaboration of local young people in the design process.

The work is expected to take around eight weeks to complete and is being funded by West Suffolk Council’s Community Asset Renewal Fund.

An artist's impression of the finished park. Picture submitted

Cllr Jo Rayner, Cabinet member for Leisure and Culture, said: “Local people have been central to shaping the upgrade of facilities, including the separate play area, MUGA, skate park and the area used as a pitch.

“This is an open, grassed landscape and we have been at pains to preserve its character.

“The new skatepark is low level with an open layout and mix of ramps to gain speed and momentum.

“It is in the area opposite the current skate park facilities, which we are keeping open until this is complete and then returning to grass.”

Recognising that the recreation ground is in a residential area, access to the build will be from the Scotts Close side, leaving parking for the community centre, church and shop free.

Work from Monday to Friday will be from 8am to 6pm, and on Saturday, limited to 8am to 1pm.

Cllr Robert Everitt, Cabinet member for Communities, said “This area has a high proportion of young people and we know how important being active and being able to get outside is for their wellbeing.

“They have been central to the design as a shared space suitable for all levels of skill.

“We are taking a staged approach to the overall programme to minimise the amount of disruption for both residents and users. I look forward to seeing the project completed and being enjoyed by all.”