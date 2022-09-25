A world record holder who is taking on a series of ambitious challenges for a charity in memory of his late fiancée is gearing up for the London Marathon.

Daniel Turner, 37, of Beck Row near Mildenhall, will finally run the marathon for the third time next Sunday after his place was deferred twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The marathon forms the second part of his trilogy of challenges in aid of Young Lives vs Cancer, which supported his fiancée Michelle (Shelly) Dring. She died aged 24 in 2009 after battling brain cancer.

Daniel Turner is a world record holder. Picture: Mark Westley

For the first, the NHS electrician climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and took part in an obstacle course in the summit crater last year, earning two Guinness World Records for the highest altitude obstacle race and highest altitude fitness class.

Following the marathon, Daniel will head to Greece in November for the Spartan Race Trifecta World Championships, an obstacle course race for which he qualified from competitive racing this year.

He has already generated about £8,000 for the charity including about £1,000 from fund-raising by his running community during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Daniel Turner in the summit crater of Mount Kilimanjaro - he took his son Leo’s mascot, a toy dinosaur, with him

Daniel completed the London Marathon in 2014 and 2018 but his place in 2020 was deferred to last year due to Covid-19.

However, he missed it again as he had to quarantine following his world record due to Covid travel restrictions.

It is the first time he has run it since his 20-month-old son Leo was born.

He said: "It will be nice to have him at the finish line."

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/superdan84