Friends and family of former Mildenhall Fen Tigers rider Carl Baldwin have launched an appeal to try and raise £6,000 to fund physiotherapy sessions he requires to help continue his road to recovery from a stroke.

The 57-year-old, who lives in Needham Market, suffered a stroke on November, 6 2018 shortly after undergoing a routine heart operation.

After a month-long stay in the intensive care unit at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, Mr Baldwin then spent around four months in both the Coleman Centre for Specialist Rehabilitation in Norwich and at Oak Court in Taverham.

Since returning home on July 22, 2019, Mr Baldwin, who made 264 appearances for the Fen Tigers across nine seasons, has largely been confined to a wheelchair along with requiring the costly physiotherapy sessions to help aid his rehabilitation.

Those closest to Mr Baldwin are now counting on the generosity of the public to help support him during his hour of need through a golf day at Brett Vale Golf Club on Friday, July 1 as well as a raffle and disco at Hadleigh United FC on July 2.

Son-in-law Phil Longman said: “Each physiotherapy session Carl needs costs £60 and the recommendation is to have between two and three a week.

"We are also trying to raise the money for things like a Ring door bell and other bits and pieces for the kitchen and bathroom to help aid his assisted living.

“We’ve got this golf day planned and a raffle which we’ve reached out to a number of businesses about donating prizes while the Saturday after the golf day we have a disco planned at Hadleigh United.

“In our heads we were hoping to raise around £6,000. We have already collected about £1,500 for the golf day which is great and people have been really supportive so far.”

Recently Mr Baldwin took a trip back down memory lane when making a guest appearance at Mildenhall Stadium for this year’s British U-21 semi-final, which was won by current Fen Tigers star Jason Edwards.

During the meeting £600 was raised following a collection which will now help fund 10 physiotherapy sessions for Mr Baldwin.

“It was brilliant coming back to Mildenhall today and I still got the butterflies coming down Hayland Drove like I did when I was racing for the club," said Mr Baldwin, who made his Fen Tigers debut in July 1980.

“It was great to see everybody and talk to people while James Brundle, one of my old team mates, was also here which was nice.

“Mildenhall was always home for me as it was the first club I rode for. I feel like I’m part of the fibre here.

“The biggest thing is being stuck in the wheelchair but I am walking a little bit and that is my main aim to try and get back walking.

“You have got to be strong to get through this but hopefully I’m on the right side of it now.

"The main thing is I’ve still got my marbles and I’ve kept my sense of humour."

For more information on the disco and to purchase raffle tickets which cost £1 each contact carlgolfday@gmail.com.