Is former Ipswich Town winger Ross Crane now a Leiston player following leaving Step 3 divisional rivals Needham Market? That is the question followers of Suffolk non-league football have been left wondering after a strongly-worded statement was posted by the latter on the Blues 'announcing' the signing.

Although Leiston have posted a tweet that links to their website article saying they ‘have signed’ the former AFC Sudbury and Bury Town player to a 'two-year contract’ at Victory Road, Needham have branded this as ‘incorrect’.

A club statement by the Marketmen, who like Leiston play in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central, appeared following the Sunday 6pm post on Twitter of Crane holding their shirt and purporting to sign a piece of paper, where they say they are due a fee and claim negotiations had yet to take place.

Leiston have claimed to have signed Ross Crane following his season at Suffolk divisional rivals Needham Market Picture: Leiston FC

It read: “Contrary to the announcement made by Leiston FC regarding the signing of Ross Crane Needham Market FC can confirm this is incorrect and are somewhat dumbfounded they have decided to publish article as there has been no agreement between the clubs over a fee.

“Needham Market FC will be making no further comment at this stage.”

SuffolkNews has looked to clear up the matter by contacting Needham chairman Keith Nunn who firmly believes their rivals are wrong to say he has signed ahead of a compensation fee being agreed, due to his age.

Crane, who joined Needham on a permanent basis last summer following his release from Ipswich Town – where he made one first-team appearance as an 82nd substitute in a 2-0 win against Gillingham in an Papa John’s (EFL) Trophy group match in October, 2020 – is due to turn 21 on July 29.

Nunn confirmed the wide player or attacker is currently out of contract but that as he is under the age of 24 they are due a compensation fee if he is to sign elsewhere.

“There is an age issue,” he said.

“If you are under a certain age then a fee is involoved whether you are under a contract or not.

“We have offered him a contract.”

He added: “My understanding is he cannot (sign) until the clubs agree (a compensation fee) and if they cannot agree, due to his age, it has to go to an FA tribunal.”

He refuted the claim that Crane has left Needham Market, at this stage.

Leiston, who finished as runners-up in the Southern League Premier Central last season before missing out on an historic promotion to Step 2 following a 2-1 play-off semi-final defeat to Nuneaton Borough, have decided to keep their article on their website which quotes both the player and one of their managers.

Their club statement, a;so sent to SuffolkNews, said: “Leiston have signed former Ipswich Town man Ross Crane on a two-year deal at Victory Road.

“The 20-year-old winger/attacker has joined Leiston from fellow Step 3 Suffolk side, Needham Market, after his contract expired at Bloomfields.”

Crane is quoted as saying: “I’m really looking forward to starting the season and hopefully Leiston can go that one step further than they did last season.

“After having a meeting with the management at Leiston, I felt like this was the best option for me and I can’t wait to get going.”

After being released from Ipswich Town, Crane helped Needham Market to reach the first round proper of the Emirates FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history last term before they bowed out at Sky Bet League One Burton Albion.

Leiston’s joint first-team manager Wigger said: “Ross is a huge signing for us.

“We were in for him when he first joined Needham but they beat us to it. He has been fantastic for them every time we have played them.

“Ross will add some extra power to our front line, and I know will be a huge favourite with the fans.

“From the first time I spoke to him I knew he would be a great player for us.”

Crane joins another former Ipswich Town full-back Chris Casement at Victory Road for the upcoming season with the latter having left Stowmarket Town following a season-ending spell as player-manager.

Meanwhile, Leiston striker Ben Fowkes, who made the switch from Needham Market during last season, has left the club to join higher-league Peterborough Sports, who play in the Vanarama National League North.