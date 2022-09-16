Kevin Horlock takes his Needham Market side into tomorrow’s home Emirates FA Cup tie with Sheringham (3pm) warning his players their mindset must be right to avoid slipping on a banana skin.

A victory against the newly-promoted Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side – two levels below themselves in the pyramid – would see the Marketmen reach the third qualifying round for the first time in five years.

But even in light of Tuesday’s 5-0 home victory over Royston Town, which he described as ‘the most complete performance since I have been at the club’, he is taking nothing for granted.

Kyle Hammond and Ross Crane celebrate Hammond's second goal during Needham Market's 5-0 home win over Royston Town Picture: Ben Pooley (59358952)

“We will be looking to progress in what will be a difficult game,” said the Needham boss in his post-match club interview with the Needham TV YouTube channel.

“I have been watching Sheringham and they score goals and they have had quite a few big results lately, so they will be coming here fancying their chances, so it will be up to us to be right and ready.

“We have seen it in the history of the competition where lower league teams beat teams in a higher division.

Ross Crane chips the goalkeeper during Needham Market's 5-0 home win over Royston Town Picture: Ben Pooley

“It is their cup final probably but like I have said, they had had good results and they come here in good spirits, in good form but so are we.

“Look, I am not going to hide behind it, I think if both teams play as well as they can we should win the game but football is never that easy.

“We have all seen that with the frustration of games gone by and we just need to turn up, be professional and play to as high a level as we possibly can, and hopefully that is enough.”

All last weekend’s games, including Needham’s trip to Redditch United, were postponed by the FA as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

High fives between Evan Collard and goalscorer Jacob Lay during Needham Market's 5-0 home win over Royston Town Picture: Ben Pooley

But the Marketmen treated their supporters to a five-star display on their return on Tuesday against visiting Royston in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central.

Kyle Hammond (45’, 62’) scored either side of the break before Ross Crane (73’), Patrick Brothers (81’) and Jacob Lay (85’) inflicted further damage.

“We were brave, we were on the front foot, we did not drop deep and we got our rewards,” said a delighted Horlock, whose side sit 11th in the table after seven games.

While Needham came from behind to knock out divisional rivals Leiston at Bloomfields in the last round of the FA Cup, Sheringham were 1-0 winners at higher-league Lowestoft Town.

* Needham Market Women are also in cup action this weekend with a trip to Leiston St Margarets in the first round of the MH Goals Suffolk Women’s Cup on Sunday (2.30pm).