Needham Market will host lower-league Long Melford in the quarter-finals of the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup next month.

The reigning champions started their defence of the county's leading cup competition with a 5-0 home victory against Felixstowe & Walton United on Tuesday last week.

Luke Ingram scored a first half hat trick for the Marketmen in the second-round tie, with their reward another tie at Bloomfields.

Needham Market players celebrate a goal in a 5-0 win against Felixstowe & Walton United Picture: Ben Pooley

Melford, who are 10th in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition and play two leagues lower than their quarter-final opponents Needham.

The last eight will feature two fixtures between sides at Step 3 and Step 5, with Melford's Premier Division rivals Ipswich Wanderers travelling to Leiston, who play in the same league as the Marketmen, in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central.

The remaining ties will see two all-Pitching In Isthmian League North Division (Step 4) encounters as AFC Sudbury host Stowmarket Town, and Bury Town entertain Lowestoft Town.

All quarter-final ties are due to be played by March 28.

Meanwhile, there will not be a repeat of the last two finals in this season's Parkers Pitches Suffolk Junior Cup.

The prospect of Stowupland Falcons, who have defeated Mutford & Wrentham in both finals, meeting again was ruled out when they were drawn to meet each other in this season’s quarter-finals.

Macron Suffolk & Ipswich League (SIL) Division Two leaders Thurston, the lowest-ranked club left in the competition, have been handed a home tie against Essex & Suffolk Border League Division One side Cavendish.

The other ties sees Cambridgeshire County League Division 3B side Lakenheath Casuals entertain SIL Division One side Cockfield United, while Stanton take on AFC Kesgrave.

All quarter-final ties are to be played on Saturday, March 18 (2pm).