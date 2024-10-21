Lorry drivers and haulage company owners have been urged by Suffolk Police to be vigilant following a number of recent fuel thefts on the A14.

Thieves have been targeting lorries and other heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), with diesel stolen from tanks while they were parked overnight in laybys and lorry parks on the A14 and A12.

Incidents include fuel thefts from HGVs parked on the A14 overnight from October 17 to 18 at Creeting St Peter, Creeting St Mary and in Herringswell Road in Kentford, as well as overnight at Haughley from October 18 to 19.

Suffolk Police has urged lorry drivers and haulage company owners to be aware following a number of recent fuel thefts on the A14. Picture: iStock

Officers are aware that not all incidents are reported and the number of thefts is likely to be higher.

All incidents should be reported to police so evidence can be gathered.

Superintendent Matthew Carney said: “We have seen a number of these types of thefts this year, particularly in the spring and now in the past few weeks.

“Thieves are damaging and breaking fuel caps in a bid to get to the fuel and I would urge any lorry drivers and haulage company owners to take steps to prevent themselves from becoming victims.

“If you are a victim, please report the incident as soon as possible. Equally, if you witness any suspicious activity, for example people tampering with lorries late at night, please report this straight away via 999 as this gives us the best chance to catch those responsible.”