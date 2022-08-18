Needham Market’s Kevin Horlock feels his team got ‘what they deserved’ as their first Pitching In Southern League Central Premier Division win of the new season arrived at the third time of asking on Tuesday, writes Drew Kendall.

The Marketmen sit ninth in the early table with four points from three games after a 4-2 success over St Ives Town at Bloomfields that followed Saturday’s 1-0 late loss, also at home, to Bromsgrove Sporting.

Also taking into account the stalemate at AFC Rushden & Diamonds, Horlock feels his side should be level pegging at the top with all nine points.

“For whatever reason we haven’t (got 9 points),” he said.

Needham Market players celebrate Patrick Brothers' second goal against St Ives Town Picture: Ben Pooley

“We obviously haven’t scored goals, taken chances, not had the rub of the green. But tonight, I thought we were excellent.

“We come into the game wanting to be on the front foot, and it’s got to be said against a very good side in St Ives.

“It was a great game, I imagine, if any neutrals were here, some real good football played and loads of good goals, so we’re made up.”

New Needham Market signings Ross Crane and Jamie McGrath celebrate the latter's first goal for the club, against St Ives Town Picture: Ben Pooley

Summer signing Jamie McGrath opened Needham’s account for the new season after just six minutes with a well taken finish, which impressed Horlock.

“I’m really chuffed for Jamie to get his first goal at this level, it was a difficult one, with a take on the chest. He swivelled and hit it, so that will be good for him, but they’re all great goals,” he said.

While St Ives equalised virtually straight after, through Nabil Shariff, Needham took the lead 11 minutes before the break through man-of-the-match Patrick Brothers’ low driven strike.

Brothers quickly notched himself a brace, described as ‘two worldies’ by his manager, early in the second half, curling a stunning strike into the top corner.

Patrick Brothers celebrates his second goal against St Ives Town at Bloomfields Picture: Ben Pooley

Ross Crane, released from Ipswich Town in the summer, rounded off the scoring by hammering home a fantastic strike just after the hour mark.

And with Stourbirdge to visit Bloomfields tomorrow (3pm) in last two of four straight home matches, Horlock hopes the win will be the ‘catalyst to kickstart our season’.

When asked about the importance of getting the first win of the league season within the first three games, Horlock said: “It’s massive. I was disappointed not to win at Rushden, we deserved more, and Bromsgrove was a real kick in the teeth, we deserved all three points.

Ross Crane celebrates his first goal for Needham Market. against St Ives Town at Bloomfields Picture: Ben Pooley

“We didn’t take our chances, but then to concede with a 97th-minute penalty was a sucker blow.”

He added: “We’ve obviously got another home game coming up, so we want to back it up and get another win, and see where it can take us, because winning is a habit.”

Horlock will still be without injured players Noah Collard, Tom Fitzgerald, Harry Knights, Luke Ingram and long-term injury victim Byron Lawrence On Saturday (3pm).

Stourbridge have two draws and a defeat from their opening trio of matches.

* Newly-promoted Needham Market Women begin life in the Eastern Region Women’s Premier Division with an away game at Haringey Borough on Sunday (2pm).

Warren Lewis-Claxton’s side have signed former Ipswich Town captain Eva Hubbard over the summer.