Warren Lewis-Claxton hopes this will be the year Needham Market Women get their hands on the MH Goals Suffolk Women’s Cup after clinching their place in the final on Sunday.

The Marketwomen saw off lower-league East Bergholt United 6-1 in the semi-finals at the weekend, as they progressed to a fourth final in five years in the county cup competition.

Needham have twice fallen short in the final to higher-league Ipswich Town (2018/19 and 2020/21), while last season’s decider saw them edged out by same level AFC Sudbury.

Needham Market Women celebrate one of their six goals during Sunday’s semi-final win Picture: Ben Pooley

“It was another good win,” Needham boss Lewis-Claxton said on Sunday’s semi-final victory, which was held at Humber Doucy Lane, the home of Ipswich Wanderers.

“With cup games you never know how they’re going to pan out, but we played well. We took a little bit of time to settle in, but as soon as we got into the swing of it we were good.

“To go and score six goals is great and now we’re just really excited for another cup final.

“It’s one that’s eluded us for a little bit too long. It’s our fourth final in our five year tenure, and to get to the semi-finals and above every year since we’ve been going is good.

“We’ve not quite been able to lift the cup, but hopefully this is going to be the year.”

Needham struck three times in each half to get the better of their Eastern Region Women’s League Division One South opponents on Sunday.

Lina Nagib opened the scoring after 25 minutes, before Mia Etheridge doubled their advantage nine minutes later, with Nagib adding to her tally with a second just before half-time.

Lois Balfour hit the crossbar from the penalty spot early on in the second half, but the Marketwomen soon found their scoring touch again with Molly Hall heading home their fourth on 63 minutes.

Jodie Sharp netted twice in the final 20 minutes to make it 6-0, before Jade Horne grabbed a consolation for a depleted East Bergholt, who only had 11 fit players.

Needham will face either Bungay Town or Brett Vale in the final, with the other semi-final tie due to be held at Walsham-le-Willows on April 16.

The Marketwomen (4th) are still challenging on three fronts as they turn their attention back to the Premier Division and an exciting title race involving five teams.

Lewis-Claxton’s side host eighth-placed Wroxham on Sunday (2pm) with the gap to current leaders Sudbury at six points, but with a game in hand.

“If I’m honest I never thought we’d be in a title race just after being promoted (last season),” he said.

“We’re right in and amongst it and it’s really tight. Any one of those teams can win it.

“All we’ve got to do is win the games we have ahead of us and see where that takes us.

“We’re in a good shape. We had a few people out, but they’re starting to come back now and this is a crunch period coming up. Having everyone fit is going to be really important.”