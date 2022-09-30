Having tasted the FA Cup First Round Proper during his Bury Town days, Needham Market goalkeeper Marcus Garnham is desperate to not let a late golden opportunity in his career slip through his hands.

The influential 34-year-old hopes to make his return from injury, having missed two games in the last week with a slight quad issue, in tonight’s home tie with Brightlingsea Regent (8pm).

Their fellow Step 3 opponents visit in the third round qualifying stage of this season’s Emirates FA Cup, with the sides just two wins from League One and Two sides entering in the first round proper. One win, however, would equal Needham’s record run, achieved in 2013/14 when they lost 1-0 at home to Cambridge United.

Needham Market goalkeeper Marcus Garnham is in his fourth season with the club Picture: Mecha Morton

“Everyone wants to get in the first round or the next round of the FA Cup,” said Garnham, who helped Bury Town match their club record run in 2008/09, eventually going out 4-2 at Alfreton Town in the first round proper.

“The conference teams are starting to come into it now and a couple of games’ time you’ve got League Two and League One, it’s a massive incentive but Brightlingsea will also be bang up for it.

“It’s just a great cup. Everyone loves watching the early rounds like Sudbury last year. I remember tuning in to watch them against Colchester and it was brilliant."

Needham Market goalkeeper Marcus Garnham makes a save during the penalty shootout at Yeovil Town in the FA Trophy run last season Picture: Ben Pooley

Having memorably reached the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy last season, he believes the Marketmen can draw on their experience in that run to become Suffolk’s success story this year.

“We can definitely draw on that and what a feeling that was, beating Wealdstone, Dartford and Yeovil,” he said.

While he has no current plan on when he will hang up his gloves, Garnham is aware time is fast running out to make more memories in the FA Cup, having also reached the fourth qualifying round in the subsequent season with Bury after their record-equalling exploits.

“I’m getting on a bit now playing with lads that are half my age,” said the ‘keeper in his fourth season at Bloomfields.

Marcus Garnham makes a last minute save to keep Needham ahead against Wealdstone in the FA Trophy last season Picture: Mecha Morton

“I’m just playing it by ear but it would be fantastic to end on a massive high.

“Nobody could think we could top last year to be fair with some of the fixtures and wins we had but an FA Cup run would be the icing on the cake for my time at Needham.

“It would be fantastic as I would love to create history again with the club.”

Kevin Horlock’s side go into the tie in a rich vein of form with successive 2-0 victories in the last week, at Kings Langley on Monday and at home to Mickleover on Saturday, making it five straight wins in all competitions.

Summer signing Jacob Lay scored in each half on Saturday while Charlton Athletic loanee Ryan Viggars sealed the points on Monday with two goals in five minutes from the hour mark.

"I think we've got great balance in the squad this year," said Garnham.

"Kev has taken a gamble on some lads who haven't played this level before and they've hit the ground running.

"Hats of to them more than anything else. They've come in and settled it, they're great lads and have done fantastically well. Long may it continue. They've been brilliant."

He also praised Finlay Shorten, their former academy 'keeper who returned to the club in the summer to help boost the under-23s, who has now kept successive clean sheets in Garnham's absence.

"It's good (competition) he's a good lad, he's positive," he said.

"He's done really well when he came in on Saturday. I was really impressed with the way he held himself and how he done.

"He should be really proud of what he did having got thrust in there last minute.

"He's worked hard in training and he's come back a more mature character which say a lot about him. Good luck to him."

The two latest victories leaves Needham, who have been drawn at home to divisional rivals Stourbridge in their FA Trophy opener on October 8 (3pm), fourth in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central table after nine matches.