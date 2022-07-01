Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna praised Needham Market for the way the club hosted Saturday’s pre-season friendly and revealed he would not hesitate in repeating the exercise in future years.

A strong first-team squad were given their first minutes on the pitch as two teams fielded across two 30 minutes halves in front of a sellout 1,600 Bloomfields crowd.

The end result was a 7-0 victory against Kevin Horlock’s third-tier non-League side, who had been missing a number of regular players including Luke Ingram, Patrick Brothers and Noah Collard. It left the Marketmen’s manager running his eye over four trialists, including set-to-sign released Ipswich player Ross Crane, as well as giving a big experience to a number of academy players.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna gives some instructions to Kyle Edwards on what he deemed an enjoyable trip into the Suffolk non-League community at Needham Market Picture: Richard Marsham

But the scoreline, which had been just 1-0 at half-time before regular goalkeeper Marcus Garnham was withdrawn among several changes for the hosts, was largely irrelevant.

What was just as important was the re-invigorated community-led approach displayed by Suffolk’s only professional club.

It included chief executive Mark Ashton, McKenna himself and Mark Steed, representing the American ownership group and their pension investment fund, mingling with supporters before and after the match.

There was a sellout crowd of 1,600 inside Bloomfields for the visit of Ipswich Town Picture: Richard Marsham

The players themselves took plenty of time to facilitate signing shirts and anything else put across to them as well as posing for pictures in an arranged post-game signing session on the 3G pitch.

Mckenna, in his first pre-season with the club having moved from his coaching role at Manchester United ahead of the turn of the year, reflected on the day: “It was really nice. I had heard the set-up was really good to be honest with the new building and the astro-turf and a good level (grass) pitch.

“I had heard about that all that already because of the links between the clubs.

“It was everything we had hoped for.

Kyle Edwards sends the ball into the Needham Market area despite the attentions of Dan Morphew Picture: Richard Marsham

“We got a fantastic welcome and have been really well looked after at a club with good facilities.

“I know Kevin Horlock as well a little bit from before and obviously he is a really experienced football man that is growing a good team himself.

“We have just been delighted to be about here in the community, it’s been perfect for us to see the fans and them to see the players after a little break.

“Building those links with the community is something that is really important for the club. Games like this are a part of that.”

Asked if the day could be a blueprint for future seasons with Town using a Suffolk non-League club to get their pre-season under way, he replied: “I believe so. I have always like to have a fixture early in the training programme in all my years of coaching.

“You don’t want a fixture that is too much of a stretch but the chance to come out in the community in a nice, relaxed atmosphere like there was today was perfect for us.”

Meanwhile, Horlock admitted the game had come too early for his players but that it was an opportunity the club could not turn down.

“It was always going to be difficult,” he said.

“It was too early for us if we’re being honest.

“We trained Monday and Thursday but it is a game you can’t turn down as Ipswich are a massive football club.

“I had lads missing, about five, the lads I am trying to bring in are still on holiday so the squad I had at my disposal was probably not the squad that is going to carry us forward. There was a few trialists in there and obviously I added a few young ones which is brilliant for them.

“But it is what it is. Today was more about the community.”

Needham are next in action a week tomorrow when they host St Neots Town.

In the game itself, Matt Penney swept home in the 18th minute of what was a dominant performance from the Blues from start to finish.

With a new Town team, featuring regular captain Sam Morsy, emerging for the second half, further goals soon began to go past Needham’s young replacement goalkeeper Ewan Johnson at regular intervals.

Tommy Hughes’ near-post effort was followed by the first of Conor Chaplin’s hat-trick. New Town signings Freddie Ladapo, with a smart lob, and Greg Leigh, both scored on their first outings.

A simultaneous penalty shootout at both ends concluded things.