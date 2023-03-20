Needham Market completed the double over leaders Tamworth with a 1-0 win on Saturday to boost their survival bid in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central.

Luke Brown's 41st-minute strike sealed all three points for the Marketmen at the CR Mot Centre Community Stadium, as they picked up back-to-back wins and moved up two places from 17th to 15th in the table.

The gap to the bottom four remains at four points for Kevin Horlock's side, but confidence will be high of maintaining their Step 3 status after beating the table toppers for the second time this season.

AFC Sudbury's Nnamdi Nwachuku scores from the spot on Saturday Picture: Richard Marsham

On Friday, Needham re-signed Callum Page on loan from Ipswich Town. The winger has played close to 100 times for the Marketmen's first team and scored 11 goals during his loan spell with the club last season.

Tamworth's defeat also opened the door for Needham's rivals Leiston to close the gap in the title race, with the second-placed Blues striking late to beat Bromsgrove Sporting 3-2 at home.

Adam Mills and Will Davies both struck in the first half to put Leiston 2-0 in front, before the visitors hit back after the break with goals from Brandon Smalley and Tristan Dunkley to level the tie.

But there was to be a late twist as Mills netted his second and the winner for the hosts in the 88th minute, as the Blues moved to within two points of top spot.

Rob Turner in the thick of the action for Harleston Town at the weekend Picture: Mark Bullimore

Meanwhile, AFC Sudbury got back to winning ways in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division with an emphatic 5-0 victory at home against Basildon United.

A hat-trick from Nnamdi Nwachuku saw the AFC striker take his tally of goals for the season to 41, with Sak Hassan and Josh Mayhew also finding the target at the MEL Group Stadium.

Second-placed Sudbury remain nine points behind leaders Hashtag United after the front runners snatched all three points with a late goal to beat Felixstowe & Walton United 1-0 at home.

A dramatic finale saw Jermaine Francis fire the Tags in front on 85 minutes, before Felixstowe finished the game with nine men as Callum Harrison and Stuart Ainsley were both sent off.

It was an incredible 21st consecutive league win for Hashtag who remain well on course to clinch the sole automatic promotion spot in the North Division.

Harleston Town celebrate their second goal in Saturday's 2-0 win against Norwich United Picture: Mark Bullimore

Rick Andrews' Sudbury look destined for the end of season play-offs, along with fellow Suffolk side Lowestoft Town, in third.

The Trawlerboys were beaten 2-1 on the road at Grays Athletic on Saturday, after Troy Osei-bobie's 18th-minute opener was followed up by a second from Sam Bantick with 13 minutes to go.

Adam Hipperson replied from the penalty spot four minutes later for Lowestoft, who are 10 points clear of sixth-placed Felixstowe, who have been replaced in the play-off spots by Grays.

There was more joy for Stowmarket Town on their travels as Chris Casement's men ran out 4-1 winners at relegation-threatened Great Wakering Rovers.

First-half goals from Joe Jefford and Jack Ainsley put the Old Gold & Blacks in the ascendancy, before Freddie Moriarty pulled one back for the home side just before the hour mark.

But goals from recent arrivals Harvey Sayer and Scott Sloots put the finishing touches to a fourth consecutive win for Stow, which saw them move up to fourth in the table.

Ryan Gibbs scored once in each half as Long Melford came from behind to beat Fakenham Town Picture: Richard Marsham

Elsewhere in the North Division, Bury Town's trip to Hullbridge Sports was postponed.

Thetford Town regained their four-point lead at the top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division with a 3-1 victory at home against Haverhill Rovers.

Elliot Smith and Dan Gilchrist fired the title chasers into a 2-0 lead, before Will Newell replied for Rovers.

Cameron King restored Thetford's two-goal cushion after the interval as Matt Morton's men moved four points clear of second-placed Ipswich Wanderers, who were not in action at the weekend.

Lakenheath scored three times in the second half to beat Mildenhall Town at the weekend Picture: Mecha Morton

The gap to Premier Division safety for 19th-placed Rovers remains at 14 points with eight games to go, with their relegation rivals Fakenham Town, in 18th, losing 2-1 at Long Melford.

The Villagers fell behind early on to Daniel Hogston's third-minute opener, before a brace from Ryan Gibbs saw Melford come from behind to take all three points.

Elsewhere, Ryan Crisp came off the bench to score twice as fourth-placed Harleston Town beat Norwich United 2-0 at home, which closed the gap on Woodbridge Town, in third, to just a point.

Lakenheath rose to fifth in the Premier Division after winning 3-1 at Mildenhall Town, thanks to goals from Tom Thulborn (two) and Luke Young.

After a goalless first half, the Heath struck three times to go 3-0 up by the 57th minute, before Tanner Call quickly pulled one back two minutes later for the home side.

Lakenheath's Ryan Taylor and Mildenhall Town's Alex Steed battle for possession Picture: Mecha Morton

Hadleigh United rescued a point after Tom Warren struck in the 90th minute to earn a 1-1 draw on the road at Soham Town Rangers.

The hosts looked on course for their first win since Boxing Day through Aaron Hudson's first-half opener, but Warren's late intervention denied them the victory.

Maxwell Kirkby scored the winner for Kirkley & Pakefield in their 1-0 triumph at Sheringham, while Matt Hayden (two) and Jordan Foster were among the goals in Newmarket Town's 4-1 home victory over Woodbridge.

In the Essex Senior League Premier Division, Halstead Town were beaten 3-0 at Saffron Walden Town.

Cornard United closed the gap on the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North play-off spots to two points after thrashing AFC Sudbury Reserves 4-0.

The two sides swapped places in the table, with the Ards moving up to sixth as Jordan Blackwell and Ben Stannard were among the goals in a pleasing win for the home side.

At the bottom end of the table, Haverhill Borough are looking over their shoulder now after dropping several places to 18th after a 3-1 home defeat to Swaffham Town.

On a day which saw Swaffham, Great Yarmouth Town, FC Parson Drove and Leiston Reserves all pick up victories to move above Borough, it leaves Darryl Tate's men now second from bottom and six points clear of basement side Debenham LC.

Promotion-chasing Heacham edged out Debenham 1-0, while braces from Joe McNeil and Charlie Atkin helped Leiston to a 4-1 win at Norwich CBS.

Mo Igwebuike grabbed the winner for Needham Market Under-23s in their 1-0 triumph at home to Holbeach United, while Diss Town drew 0-0 at home with Huntingdon Town.

Midweek fixtures (7.45pm unless stated)

Tuesday, March 21

Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-finals

AFC Sudbury v Stowmarket Town

Bury Town v Lowestoft Town

Needham Market v Long Melford

Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central

Stratford Town v Leiston

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division

Gorleston v Felixstowe & Walton United (at Lowestoft Town FC)

Essex Senior League Premier Division

Takeley v Halstead Town

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Ipswich Wanderers v Walsham-le-Willows

Kirkley & Pakefield v Newmarket Town

Mulbarton Wanderers v Woodbridge Town

Norwich United v Brantham Athletic

Sheringham v Harleston Town

Thetford Town v Mildenhall Town

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North

Framlingham Town v Holland

Huntingdon Town v Haverhill Borough

Wednesday, March 22

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Haverhill Rovers v Fakenham Town