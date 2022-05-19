A café which opened this week has been so popular it has been forced to reduce its hours and change its menu as it looks to recruit more staff.

The Duck and Teapot, at Needham Lake, welcomed its first customers on Tuesday but, despite rave reviews, has struggled to cope with the level of demand.

Staff announced they have had to make changes to opening times as well as the menu to keep up with orders.

The high demand of customers has not stopped since the café opened. Picture: Sam Harrison.

New hours mean the café will be open from 10am to 4pm everyday.

They have also stopped providing hot food and will instead only offer food from their chilled cabinet. The reduced menu will focus on cakes and savoury items.

On their Facebook page, the Duck and Teapot wrote: “Unfortunately, we have been unable to cope with the levels of demand and we don’t currently have the staff numbers to deal with this and we feel this is the best way forward to remain open whilst also allowing us the time to interview and recruit more staff.”

The Duck and Teapot will still be serving hot and cold drinks, cakes and savoury items. Picture: Sam Harrison.

Apologising for the changes, they added that they had ‘completely misjudged the demand from Needham’.

The café has been a hit with customers and you can read SuffolkNews’ verdict on the venue here.

Social media comments have included ‘awesome food and great service, thank you for our lovely lunch and a fantastic place to sit with a cuppa and relax’.

The post on the Duck and Teapot’s Facebook page added: “Sorry Needham Market but you have broken us in two days and we need to regroup to come back stronger.”